MANKATO — While Matt Johnson was living in Colorado, he returned each year to the Mankato area to see the annual CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour.
The 10th annual walking sculpture tour kicked off Saturday and Johnson was out in the afternoon viewing the 31 sculptures set up at various sites around Mankato and North Mankato. He now lives in the area, so he doesn’t have to travel quite as far to see them.
“I’m impressed this year,” Johnson said. “The exhibit overall is better than it has been the past few years.”
Artists, staff and volunteers installed the sculptures earlier in the day. The pieces will be on display in the community for the next year.
A sculpture of two colorful peacocks made out of cutlery was set up near the civic center around 7 a.m. Saturday. Artists Gary Hovey and Jim Perrine collected forks, spoons and knives from thrift shops and markets to create the piece. Hovey jokes that people hide their cutlery when the two come over so they don't steal it to make art.
The friends from Ohio have created more than 100 pieces together. Hovey has Parkinson's disease and began making animal sculptures out of cutlery after he could no longer keep doing his day job.
South Dakota artists Sherri Treeby and Lee Leuning created a sculpture of a young girl pointing to a sign that shows which direction certain cities are in. One of the signs points toward the Wall Drug store in South Dakota. Treeby included the Midwest commercial landmark because there were signs in Germany pointing to the store when her grandfather fought in World War ll.
“The signs were put there so the soldiers would feel more at home,” Treeby said.
The pair’s art is inspired by dreams and children, and has been featured in the CityArt walk every year since its inception. Their submitted piece from last year, a young Rosie the Riveter standing atop a globe, won the juror’s purchase award and is permanently on display at Jackson Street Park.
People are able to vote for their favorite sculptures, which may be purchased by CityArt for permanent installation. The sculptures are also for sale to the public. For each sale, 75% of the proceeds go directly to the artist and 25% stay within the CityArt program.
Since the tour started a decade ago, 16 sculptures have been sold to private individuals or businesses and 27 sculptures have been added to Greater Mankato’s permanent public art collection.
This is the fourth year the Janesville-Waldorf-Pembleton High School advanced metal sculpture class has had a sculpture featured on the walk.
The piece this year is an eagle that represents the idea of being watched over as people go about their lives and symbolizes hope and freedom. To come up with a concept for the sculpture, teacher Aidan Demarias wrote students’ ideas on a white board and the class voted until they narrowed down an option.
The creation of the piece was trickier than in the past because students were doing distance learning for part of the year and were only able to work on the piece while in the school building.
“I was probably only able to work on the sculpture a quarter of the time in class,” said Ted Carlson, a graduating senior. He would go work on the piece during study halls and in his free time to compensate.
“You get to work with your hands and think creatively,” he said of creating the piece. “It’s limitless.”
Denny Dotson of Dotson’s Iron Castings sponsored the class’s eagle sculpture this year. Another year, he purchased a different sculpture made by the class.
Demarias and Tim James, an art teacher at the high school, also created a piece for the tour called “Altair,” named after the brightest star in the constellation Aquila the Eagle. The piece features a large sphere atop triangular components and weighs about 300 pounds. It’s the ninth piece the duo has created together.
“It’s a good team effort,” James said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Since the walking sculpture tour began a decade ago, nearly $4 million in sculptures have been exhibited.
Each year artists submit their works to CityArt and a committee composed of representatives from Twin Rivers, the City Center Partnership and local city, business and art leaders lead the selection process. Entries are critiqued on artistic merit, creativity, public safety and durability in an outdoor, cold-weather climate.
Ralph and Myra Wilson of Green Bay had never heard of the walking sculpture tour before Saturday. The two are in Mankato visiting their son at Minnesota State University and discovered the sculptures' installation. The two had fun walking around Saturday afternoon viewing the pieces and picking their favorites.
"These sculptures are amazing," Ralph Wilson said. "It gave us a reason to explore downtown Mankato."
Information about CityArt and this year’s walking sculpture tour are available at: www.cityartmankato.com.
