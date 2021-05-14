MANKATO — Several activities are planned to celebrate the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s 10th anniversary May 22.
The celebration is slated on a day when 31 sculptures will be installed at various sites in Mankato and North Mankato. The works, valued at a total of more than $300,000, were created by sculptors from throughout the country.
The activities are designed to engage community members and visitors of all ages.
A coloring book featuring CityArt's People’s Choice winning sculptures from the past 10 years will be distributed by City Center restaurants and businesses. Local libraries are sponsoring a bookmark design contest, and Mankato Brewery is marketing custom six-packs featuring photos of award-winning sculptures.
Mankato Area Foundation is this year's presenting sponsor of the exhibition that showcases original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums.
Since CityArt’s first walking sculpture tour in 2011, nearly $4 million in sculptures have been shown, 16 sculptures have been sold to private individuals or businesses, and 27 sculptures have been added to Greater Mankato’s permanent public art collection.
The CityArt program has expanded over the decade into several additional public art initiatives including CityArt On the Go (traffic signal box murals), the Mni Mural (flood wall mural) and Silo Art, depicting children dancing at the Mankato powwow.
The CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour has been enjoyed by thousands of people and is identified as a top-rated attraction for the community.
Tami Paulsen, CityArt co-founder and committee chairperson, said in a press release that the amazing success and growth of CityArt has been extremely gratifying.
CityArt is a joint program of the City Center Partnership and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
Information about CityArt and this year’s walking sculpture tour are available at: www.cityartmankato.com.
