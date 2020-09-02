MANKATO — The organizers of the Mankato Walk to End Alzheimer’s hope to replicate the annual event’s sense of togetherness even though a big gathering can’t happen like usual.
More than 800 people participated last year, well before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The large group gathered, listened to speakers and walked together on Good Counsel Hill.
Participants this year are instead encouraged to walk wherever suits them while following along with an interactive event on the walk’s mobile app on Sept. 12.
“We’re asking people to walk with small teams of family and friends based on CDC guidelines, or walk as individuals on their treadmills, sidewalks, trails and streets across Mankato,” said Dawn Klehr, public relations manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota.
The event’s opening and promise garden ceremony will be on the app along with music while people walk. If another time works better for people, they can also walk before or after the event, such as one group did in Gibbon last week.
The idea is to get as many people walking and as much money raised as in past years.
Participants also can drive by Mankato’s promise garden near 1671 Madison Ave. on the day of the event to view flowers set out to “remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.”
While the pandemic rages on, the event raises awareness for a group especially vulnerable to COVID-19. People who have Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers are also negatively impacted by isolation, a persistent concern during the pandemic due to social distancing guidelines put in place to stem coronavirus’ spread.
The association provides needed resources funded by donations — a phone helpline and support groups to name a couple — to people who’ve been diagnosed and their families, said Alzheimer’s Association ambassador Sandi Lubrant. The walk’s purpose is to help connect the association to those families.
Lubrant referenced data showing families often wait two years before reaching out for help, so getting them assistance sooner can make a big difference.
“I think it’s critical that we keep people who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, whether living with it or supporting someone who is, in the front of our mind,” Lubrant said. “ … I know people living with Alzheimer’s and families were already feeling isolated, and it’s already worsened.”
Lubrant is also the Mankato-North Mankato’s ACT on Alzheimer’s team lead. The local group organizes the Singing Hills Chorus for people living with the disease and their caregivers.
The chorus is sorting out its walk plans for this year but will participate in some way, Lubrant said. Chorus music director Kristin Ziemke will also be singing during the event.
Along with the programs for families, the association’s fundraising also contributes to research and advocacy. Recent advocacy work includes pushing for more testing in long-term care facilities, Klehr said.
For the association’s Mankato and 17 other walks to be a success in this far-from-normal year, Klehr said she’d like to see a similar number of walkers sign up, strong fundraising and active social media presences.
“We don’t expect that we’ll reach 100% of our goal this year, but we’re hoping to make strides and get close to that goal to help families,” she said.
To sign up for Mankato’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, go to www.alz.org/walk.
