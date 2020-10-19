Gov. Tim Walz visited farms Monday in southern Minnesota where he announced a $7.7 million plan to support agricultural producers, meat processors and farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money comes from the federal Cares Act.
“Market instability and unprecedented weather conditions put farmers in a tough place even before COVID-19. The work they’ve done to continue to feed Minnesotans and our nation throughout this challenging time is remarkable,” Walz said in stops in Northfield, Austin and Albert Lea. “As someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers and am proud to allocate this much-needed support.”
The funding includes $5.75 million in direct payments to hog and turkey producers and $1 million for cost share aid to businesses or individuals looking to expand or open a meat-processing facility.
The remainder of the funding will help local food systems, provide scholarships to farmers who enroll in a business management program and support locally grown food used in schools.
Dan Helvig, who with his wife, Kendra, and other family members raises crops and hogs in the Truman area, said any help is appreciated.
"We're still feeling the effects of it today. I remember going through it in June and July and you felt like you were really hurting. But when you talk to siblings (in other professions) or neighbors, you realized everyone is hurt," Helvig said.
The Helvigs operate multiple wean-to-finish sites, owning half of them and custom-feeding the rest. When the pandemic hit and shut down demand for pork and closed many meat processing plants, Helvig thought he would have to euthanize some or many of their pigs.
"I never thought I wouldn't have a place to bring my pigs to turn them into pork. But we lucked out and found places to bring our pigs and didn't have to euthanize them. For a week or so we were bracing to have to do it, but you really can't prepare for having to do that."
Helvig wasn't aware of the details of the latest aid announced by Walz, but he said the family did qualify for some financial assistance this summer.
"I welcomed my payment; you need it. Nobody wants that, but it's important to keep small- and mid-level farmers in business."
Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, said any additional financial assistance is welcome. "Anything helps."
He said putting the largest amount of money toward helping turkey and hog producers makes sense.
"It affected all aspects of agriculture but certainly the livestock industry, especially the hogs and turkey producers, got hit the hardest."
Thiesse said that for producers who did have to kill animals because there was nowhere to bring them, there was no reimbursement. "There's not any insurance or anything to offset those losses."
Funding to help start or expand meat processing capacity also fills a need, he said. When there were too many hogs, many farmers tried to sell or give some of their pigs to neighbors or others so they could butcher them. But the sudden glut overwhelmed smaller meat markets that are now booked out several months for butchering jobs.
