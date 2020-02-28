NICOLLET — Building the final stretch of four-lane on Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm appears a reality after decades of inability to fund it.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to apply for a $36 million federal loan that charges just 1% interest.
MnDOT has applied for a federal transportation grant as well. If that grant comes through, it would allow for construction of the $57 million project. But MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said even if the state doesn't get the federal grant, she will find the extra $21 million to do Highway 14.
"I pledge to you we will figure out in the MnDOT budget how to fund this last stretch."
Walz, speaking Friday to several dozen area officials at the Nicollet Fire Hall, noted the decades of work to finish Highway 14 from Rochester to Nicollet and noted all of the deaths on the two-lane stretches of the road.
"As a former member of Congress from southern Minnesota, as someone who has driven countless miles on this road as someone who has lost a dear friend and neighbor on this road, and now as this state's governor, this issue is personal to me, and it's personal to everyone in this area," Walz said.
The Legislature will have to approve of creating a fund that money would go into to repay the loan — legislation he and other lawmakers from both parties said should easily pass. The money to repay the loan would come from fees the state collects from overweight trucks, meaning no tax money would be needed.
The 12-mile stretch of road is the site of two recent fatal crashes. A North Mankato man and New Ulm woman died in separate crashes west of Nicollet and near New Ulm about one day apart in late January.
Kelliher, who grew up near Judson, said the two-lane stretch is one of the most dangerous in the state.
"We all know someone who has lost a loved one or been impacted by a tragedy on Highway 14."
