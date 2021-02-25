MANKATO — A new goal announced Thursday by Gov. Tim Walz calls for 70% of Minnesotans aged 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.
About 43% of residents in that age group received the vaccine as of Thursday, according to a release from the governor's office.
His announcement comes as the state expects more doses to arrive in the coming weeks, after severe weather elsewhere in the country caused distribution snags last week.
Vaccine eligibility would expand to people with high-risk health conditions and targeted essential workers once the state reaches its goal for older Minnesotans in the early spring. Younger groups and the general public would follow in the late spring and summer.
"Older Minnesotans have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are focused on making sure they get vaccinated and keeping them safe," Walz stated in a release. "These vaccines work — we can see that in the plummeting cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in long-term care facilities around our state. We will continue working with a robust network of providers to vaccinate all Minnesota seniors who need the most protection against COVID-19 right away.”
The vast majority of COVID deaths in the state occurred in people ages 65 and older, nearly 90%. Apart from front-line health workers, much of the early vaccine distribution has focused on older residents and those living in long-term care facilities.
Walz's office released the new goal just before the latest COVID numbers came out showing 45 newly confirmed cases and no new deaths in south-central Minnesota counties. The area's pandemic death toll remained at 211.
Statewide, there were seven more COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 6,450.
The 45 new cases in the south-central region were within range of the average daily upticks for February. There were more new cases confirmed Wednesday, but fewer on Monday and Tuesday.
Le Sueur and Brown counties had the most new cases with eight each. Nicollet and Martin counties each had seven, while Blue Earth County had six.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Le Sueur County — 8
- Brown County — 8
- Nicollet County — 7
- Martin County — 7
- Blue Earth County — 6
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Sibley County — 1
