NICOLLET — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Dean Compart to the Board of Animal Health.
He and family members run a swine operation near Nicollet.
His term runs until 2023.
Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 6:15 pm
