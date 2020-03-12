compart

Seven members of the Compart family (from left) Jim, Diana, Rochelle, Chris, Bonnie, Dean and Kaye.

NICOLLET — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Dean Compart to the Board of Animal Health.

He and family members run a swine operation near Nicollet.

His term runs until 2023.

