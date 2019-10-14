MANKATO — State disaster funds are now available to Southern Minnesota counties damaged by severe storms over the summer.
Gov. Tim Walz recently authorized the use of the funds from a contingency account, which Blue Earth, Le Sueur and several other counties are eligible to access. The damage from strong winds and flooding occurred between July 16-19.
“Our neighbors in Southern Minnesota were hit particularly hard by a series of severe storms that crushed public infrastructure and slowed local economies," stated Walz in a release. "That’s why we’re authorizing funds from our state’s disaster assistance account to offset the burden for Minnesotans while they work to make their communities whole again.”
The state covers 75% of eligible costs with the contingency account, while local governments cover the other 25%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.