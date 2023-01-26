MANKATO — Gov. Tim Walz is proposing more than $100 million in state funding for building projects in Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter, nearly half of it for a new regional crime lab in Mankato.
Walz, who spelled out his $3.27 billion construction plan Thursday, once again is not targeting funds directly to planned upgrades to Mankato's regional sewage treatment plant, which is slated for more than $85 million in repairs and modernization.
A longtime Mankato resident prior to his 2018 election as governor, Walz did not earmark state funds for any local sewage treatment projects — instead proposing $90 million for a statewide grant program for those improvements.
Still, the immediate area was well-represented in the proposal — which will undergo inevitable changes later in the legislative session after the House and Senate offer their own plans and a compromise is negotiated.
Walz favors $10 million for a new fieldhouse at North Mankato's Caswell Park, nearly $37 million for the campus of the former state hospital in St. Peter and $8.5 million to design a classroom building at Minnesota State University.
The largest individual project by far in south-central Minnesota — one of the largest in the plan — is the $47.6 million Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Regional Office and Lab at a yet-to-be-chosen location in Mankato.
Nearly a third of the construction proposed by the governor would be financed with cash, mostly from the record surplus available to the state this session. But the rest would be funded through the sale of bonds, which means Walz and the narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate would need to attract Republican support to meet the 60% support threshold required for borrowing under the state Constitution.
Mankato crime lab
The BCA's forensic scientists, who provide expert analysis of evidence from crime scenes statwide, are struggling to keep up with the DNA, ballistics and other testing. Walz, who won reelection in November despite Republican attempts to blame the Democrat for violent crime, also supported the new BCA lab a year ago and criticized GOP lawmakers for failing to back a statewide construction bill in the 2022 session.
"I can’t imagine where the opposition is to putting the money into more BCA researchers to process weapons of war off the street and protect lives of innocent Minnesotans," Walz said during a July tour of BCA facilities with the state police agency's superintendent, Drew Evans.
"We are simply overwhelmed with the amount of evidence that is coming into our laboratory day in and day out," Evans said, according to a Fox 9 News report at the time.
In September, Evans said the Legislature's failure to fund the Mankato facility — which would accommodate 50 additional scientists — was part of the reason Minnesota has one of the slowest turn-around times for testing rape kits of any state in the country.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he was very pleased with the number of local projects supported by Walz.
"The BCA project is going to be extremely valuable to criminal prosecution work all across the region," Frentz said.
Armstrong Hall
Walz is recommending the full $8.46 million needed for the first phase of a project to replace one of MSU's busiest and most outdated classroom buildings — the aging 144,000-square-foot Armstrong Hall.
The money would be used to design a modern 100,000-square-foot replacement classroom building and for renovations of Memorial Library and the basement of the Clinical Sciences building to accommodate some of the occupants and activities now housed in Armstrong.
The work would be the first piece of a phased project that would later require an additional $100 million or more for construction of the new building, demolition of Armstrong and additional related renovations.
Caswell - Phase 2
The state previously contributed $2 million to the upgrade of North Mankato's Caswell Park softball complex, and the governor is supporting a $10 million grant for its next phase — construction of a regional fieldhouse.
The project, which carries a total cost of more than $23 million, aims to add indoor activities to a park now focused on softball and soccer fields. The 115,000-square-foot fieldhouse would be large enough for eight regulation-size basketball courts that could be converted into 16 youth-size courts or eight volleyball courts. It could also be transformed into six tennis and 12 pickleball courts.
City officials aim to use the facility to attract youth tournaments, lease time to college teams for tennis and other uses, and provide recreational opportunities for residents.
Wastewater treatment
As in 2022, Walz didn't support individual municipal sewage treatment plant upgrades, instead putting money into statewide funding pools where towns compete for a grant based on objective criteria.
Mankato officials have been making the case that improvements to the local treatment plant — because of its hefty cost and the regional service it provides to seven communities — deserves to be singled out for a direct grant.
"Just like last year, we were disappointed that specific projects weren't called out," said City Manager Susan Arntz.
Improvements and modernization of the plant are now projected to cost $85 million to $89 million, and local lawmakers have agreed to sponsor legislation seeking $44.5 million for the project in the House and Senate bonding bills. Arntz said the city will continue to gather information on the competitive grant programs favored by Walz, including one providing matching grants for federal infrastructure funding.
But city officials also will continue to lobby for $44.5 million in direct funding for the Mankato project, armed with resolutions of support from some of the area cities that rely on the plant, including North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Madison Lake.
Frentz said one of the grant programs supported by Walz caps grants at $7 million, which is adequate for a wastewater plant upgrade in a smaller town. "But it isn't very helpful for the Mankato project."
If efforts are underway late in the legislative session to reach the 60% threshold for a bonding bill, an earmark for a local sewage treatment plant could be persuasive in recruiting Republican lawmakers to support the bill, Frentz said, mentioning Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, as someone who backs the funding.
Former state hospital
The campus on the south side of St. Peter, once home to the St. Peter State Hospital and still heavily used by the Department of Human Services for its Forensic Services and Minnesota Sex Offender programs, is well-supported in Walz's plan.
Nearly $22 million is included to design, remodel, expand and equip a pair of buildings — Sunrise and Tomlinson — used in the Sex Offender Program.
"This additional capacity will allow more individuals to be served in less restrictive settings, allowing DHS to comply with court-ordered transfers out of the secured perimeter and additional clients to participate in reintegration programming," the governor's budget stated.
Another $12.5 million is proposed to replace the outdated water and sewer systems relied on by the 1,100 clients and staff on the St. Peter campus. And $569,000 is proposed for the demolition of the vacant Johnson Hall.
