HENDERSON — A sign on Highway 93 in Henderson has markers showing the 15 highest crests from flooding along the roadway.
The last two decades, colored blue, are well represented in the display. The highway’s 4-mile stretch connecting the city to Highway 169 has closed four times this year alone.
The Rush River’s frequent onslaughts drew Gov. Tim Walz and state lawmakers to the city Thursday to highlight the need for bonding funding to raise the highway.
Legislators are set to vote on the bonding bill Monday, which includes funding to raise the highway about 8 feet as a way to limit flooding in the future. Despite needing bipartisan approval, Walz said the necessity of projects such as Henderson’s make him hopeful the funding will be approved.
“This is exactly the type of project that should be done,” he said. “We should accelerate the completion of this … (Flooding) should not be a way of life.”
Flooding has been an annual reality for Henderson residents in recent years. The road was closed for 60 days in 2019 alone on top of the multiple closures this year.
All the closures add up to hurt businesses and longer commutes for residents. Two other roadways into town, including Highway 19, regularly flood as well. Highway 19 crosses the Minnesota River.
Raising Highway 93 would have a generational impact on the community, said Henderson Mayor Paul Menne. Since the Minnesota Department of Transportation completed a feasibility study on the project in 2017, the Rush River has flooded at least eight times.
“Now it’s just critical just because the frequency has increased so dramatically,” Menne said.
Some residents, including people who live along Highway 93, raised concerns about the project at the event. The road would need to be closed for about two years — apart from residents accessing their homes — if construction commenced in 2021 as tentatively planned.
"We think there are other options that make a lot more sense than this current option," said resident Brendan Moore, who thought Highway 19 should be prioritized over Highway 93.
Other residents showed up in support of the Highway 93 project. Lawmakers brought up cost concerns about the Highway 19 proposal, while acknowledging construction on Highway 93 could be hard on some residents.
The bonding bill includes two separate funding requests for the Highway 93 project. The first is $1.8 million designated for Sibley County, while the larger chunk is $23 million in trunk highway bonds.
Altogether, the bonding bill includes $300 million in trunk highway bonds and $325 million in local road and bridge improvements, said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
To provide the votes needed for the bonding bill, House Republicans want the governor to relinquish the emergency powers he’s used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, and Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, whose districts include Henderson, joined Walz at the event in Henderson.
Gruenhagen said he supports the road project but wants to negotiate with the governor to modify the emergency powers. He, too, was hopeful the sides could come to a solution.
“I tell people this project is on the 5-yard line,” he said. “You just need to punch it into the end zone.”
While disappointed the emergency powers discussion will be tied to the bonding bill, Walz said he’s willing to give up certain powers. Others, though, help him secure personal protective equipment for the state as it continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Putting off the transportation projects also comes with negative consequences, Walz pointed out. Residents could get irritated about having to wait longer for projects, the cost for projects could go up, and interest rates available in the near term are unlikely to remain at historic lows.
Even though work is still needed to get the funding through, Walz said a bipartisan compromise still seems doable.
“I’m still hopeful for Monday that we can get something there,” he said.
