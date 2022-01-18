MANKATO — Minnesota state university leaders were thrilled with the statewide construction plan proposed by Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday, which included every building project requested by the system of 37 colleges and universities.
“I don’t ever recall any governor of any of the parties making that kind of a commitment to the request (of the state college system),” said Roger Moe, a member of the Board of Trustees of Minnesota State and a former state Senate majority leader.
Walz cut about $31 million from the system’s request for repairs to existing campus buildings, proposing $118.4 million for those asset-preservation projects. But he supports all of the system’s building construction projects, including $20 million for design and renovations necessary to set the stage for the future replacement of Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State University.
All together, Walz’s capital budget includes $261.3 million for the state colleges and universities plus $213.8 million for the University of Minnesota.
The spending would be accomplished largely through bond sales traditionally approved by the Legislature in even-numbered years, although some of the funding would be cash from a projected state budget surplus. Walz is proposing the largest bonding bill in state history — $2.73 billion when other state and local government projects are included.
“With a focus on projects like roads, bridges, fire stations and veterans homes, our plan will repair and replace critical infrastructure and improve the lives of Minnesotans in every corner of the state,” the Democratic governor said in a statement released with the proposal.
Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of the state college and university system, said the proposal demonstrates Walz’s belief in Minnesota’s public colleges and their role in providing skilled workers to Minnesota’s economy.
“Within these buildings magic happens when students realize their dreams and Minnesota business gets the talent that it needs,” Malhotra said.
Although Malhotra and Moe were ecstatic about Walz’s bonding plan, the system will also be lobbying the governor and Legislature for $60 million in additional operating revenue through a supplemental budget.
A two-year budget is authorized in odd-numbered years at the state Capitol — meaning that the legislative session starting at the end of this month would traditionally require only modest budget adjustments.
However, Minnesota is expecting a $7.7 billion budget surplus thanks to a rebounding economy and astronomical amounts of federal pandemic-relief funding.
If Walz and the Legislature approve the $60 million in supplemental appropriations to the state colleges and universities, Malhotra said students will benefit through a tuition freeze, campuses will have extra cash to deal with steep inflationary pressures, and mental health programs will be enhanced for students across the state.
But he and Moe, speaking to The Free Press editorial board, repeatedly characterized the spending as an investment in economic development — not just in students and staff at the schools.
From technical programs offered at South Central College to health care graduates from Minnesota State University, the public colleges are the best option for meeting the workforce needs of Minnesota’s employers, they said. And business leaders understand that.
“Minnesota business and industry is very enlightened,” Malhotra said. “They get it — that the future of business and industry and the future of higher education are tied together.”
The fate of the bonding and supplemental budget requests are unlikely to be decided until the final days before the May 23 legislative adjournment date, if then. Walz must reach agreement with a Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans and a House narrowly controlled by Democrats. And any projects funded by bonding require 60% support in both houses of the Legislature, meaning even minority members of the House and Senate will need to be on board.
