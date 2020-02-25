Gov. Tim Walz is targeting tractor rollover accidents and grain bin accidents this legislative session.
Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said on Tuesday they will seek $250,000 in funding to enhance farm safety across the state.
“Too many Minnesota families have lost loved ones to preventable farming accidents,” Walz said. “That’s why I’m proposing new funding for safety measures like tractor rollover protection and grain bin safety equipment. We need to make sure all Minnesota farmers have access to these resources so they can work safely and prevent future tragedies.”
Walz is proposing a three-prong approach:
• Relaunch the Tractor Rollover Protection Grant Program. Once reinstated, the program would reimburse farmers who retrofit eligible tractors with rollover protective structures.
• Create a cost-share or reimbursement program for farmers who invest in grain bin safety equipment.
• Conduct a farm safety outreach campaign highlighting tractor safety and grain bin safety and promoting the availability of funding.
“We need to do everything we can to ensure Minnesota farmers can work without fear of getting hurt or losing a loved one,” Flanagan said. “That’s why we put forward a proposal to protect farmers from the real dangers they face every day.”
The cost-sharing program for grain bin safety equipment is dubbed "Landon's Law," named after 18-year-old Landon Gran who died last summer in a grain bin near Norseland when he was caught in a sweep auger.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, is the chief author of the legislation while Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, is the chief author of mirroring legislation in the House. The legislation has been moving through the system and Frentz said the bills could land in the full House and Senate in early March.
Landon's mom, Michele Gran, has been lobbying lawmakers, farm groups and others for more grain bin education and legislation.
Walz praised Gran for her work, saying she has become a strong advocate even while as a mother she "is in unbelievable grief. The Gran family has our deepest gratitude."
Although only about 2% of Minnesota’s workforce is engaged in agriculture, it accounted for more than 30% of workplace fatalities in 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
At least 10 people have died in farming-related accidents in Minnesota since June 2019.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says tractors (including rollovers, entanglements, collisions) are the most common cause of death on farms.
