Gov. Tim Walz hopes to increase taxes on the top .7% of Minnesotans and give tax breaks to more than 1 million residents as part of a state budget proposal for the next two years.
Walz unveiled a $52.4 billion, two-year budget proposal Tuesday that calls for corporate taxes, taxes on cigarettes and vaping products, and creating a fifth tax tier for families making more than $1 million or individuals making more than $500,000 annually. At the same time, Walz is calling for tax cuts to lower- and middle-class families.
"For families who make less than $1 million, your taxes are not going up," Walz said.
The Walz administration hopes to shift the first-tier tax code by increasing the income threshold, which should result in tax cuts for more than 1 million households. State officials would like to expand the working family tax credit to include another 300,000 households, establish a paid family and medical leave benefit, potentially pay families in poverty up to $750 in a one-time payment and allocate another $7 million for the state's angel tax credit to help businesses.
Walz's budget proposals also calls for another 1.5% capital gains tax, increasing the corporate franchise tax rate from 9.8% to 11.25%, lowering the state's estate tax exclusion from $3 million to $2.7 million, and taxing repatriated foreign income retroactively from 2016, which the state claims would bring about $336 million to the budget.
The governor proposes balancing out a projected $1.3 billion budget deficit through using about $1.04 billion in state budget reserves, $130 million from the U.S. Bank Stadium reserve and carrying over about $217 million from the previous two-year budget.
Walz hopes to expand the state's educational programming through direct support for districts, funding for more summer school programs, one-time funding for summer field trips, and a $1 million program to help Minnesota high school seniors transition to a Minnesota State system university or college, among other things.
State officials said many of the economic development programs Walz is proposing, including $50 million for broadband, will have quotas for Greater Minnesota funding.
"We've got to double down on broadband so the whole state can thrive," said Steve Grove, the state's Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner.
Republican leaders criticized Walz's plans, especially a $1 increase in the cigarette tax and a proposed 35% gross receipts tax on nicotine products, as regressive and could potentially hurt working-class families.
“It doesn't focus on any of the things that I think Minnesotans care about,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.
Gazelka criticized Walz's attempts to raise taxes, saying Republicans weren't interested in that. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said the governor's budget proposal was a good opener for ongoing budget discussions but doesn't do enough to address Minnesota's economic concerns in an ongoing recession.
Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, said she was also concerned with deficit spending included in some of Walz's budget proposals several years after the 2022-2023 budget cycle ends.
While lawmakers are certain not to pass everything Walz recommends, they have until the end of June to finalize a two-year state budget. During that time, Congress could pass potential state and local relief due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which will affect what budget proposals lawmakers choose.
Rosen noted Minnesota is already set to receive more than $3.1 billion in COVID aid.
"This is another added element to this entire equation," she said.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, agreed with Rosen's assessment but said he supported Walz's efforts to help more working families and expand access to public school programs.
"I think the number one thing we have to agree on is help working men and women, and our small businesses, get back to normal," Frentz said.
