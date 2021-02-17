MINNEAPOLIS — Citing progress on the coronavirus vaccination front and declining cases, Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced plans to let more middle and high school students return the classroom as early as Monday.
Lower grades at many Minnesota elementary schools are already open with safety precautions in place. Now, all middle and high school students that have not already returned to their schools for hybrid or in-person learning can do so starting Monday, if schools are ready and follow required safety protocols such as masking and social distancing.
Walz said in a televised speech that he expects all schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8.
“Students, we’re ready to go,” the former West High School football coach said. “We’re going to get back in school, folks. We’re going to do it safely. We’re going to beat this thing."
Walz is leaving many key decisions on how to reopen safely up to school districts, and is not mandating that they reopen. Districts could opt for in-person classes five days a week, or fewer. Officials must keep a close eye on how the virus is spreading locally, but there's no hard-and-fast rule to trigger renewed shutdowns. Families concerned about the risks may still choose distance learning.
The governor said more than 25% of Minnesota teachers have now had their first vaccine shots, while 18,000 doses earmarked for them will go out next week. The state launched an aggressive testing program for educators last month, and data from it shows that the transmission rate among teachers is just 0.37%. He predicted that the bulk of them will be vaccinated by March 8. And he said testing for students is being expanded.
“Like across the state, our teachers, our principals, our education staff need to be resilient and courageous and flexible as we work together to get kids back in school,” said Matt Grose, superintendent of the Grand Rapids-Bigfork school district. He urged communities and parents to be patient as their districts fine-tune their plans.
Republicans called on Walz to let schools reopen immediately and make their own decisions. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said his chamber will still vote Thursday on rescinding the Democratic governor's emergency authority to close schools. The Democratic-controlled House has blocked all GOP efforts to roll back those powers.
“All the science says we can and should open schools for the academic and emotional health of our children,” Gazelka said in a statement.
The announcement drew a muted response from the teachers’ union Education Minnesota. Denise Specht, its president, said many districts will struggle to meet the standards for safe operation outlined in new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention without additional resources and staff.
“There will still be educators who need the vaccine before they can safely return to their buildings because of local conditions,” Specht said in a statement. “There will also be families that won’t be comfortable returning to in-person learning next month. Meeting the needs of everyone won’t be easy and the solutions will look different everywhere.”
