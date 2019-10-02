Applications are open to serve on Gov. Tim Walz's workgroup on biofuels.
The Governor's Biofuels Council is looking for 15 members to advise Walz and state officials on ways to grow the state's biofuels industry.
Walz established the group last month in the face of ongoing concern over federal waivers issued to small oil refineries that exempt them from mixing mandated products such as ethanol and biodiesel into various types of fuels.
The group is expected to be made up of agriculture, biofuels and transportation experts along with representatives from environmental and conservation groups. The group is expected to issue recommendations to the state by November 2020.
Residents interested in applying can visit the Secretary of State's website at commissionsandappointments.sos.state.mn.us/position.
