If you ever purchased a home, you’ve probably had a surprise or two when you looked at houses.
It’s better now than it used to be when some real estate agents would take liberties with the photos they took of the property.
A wide-angle lens could make that narrow dining room look like a ballroom. A 6-foot basement ceiling can be made to look soaring, a backyard the size of a postage stamp can appear to be football-field size by using a tricky perspective. And some judicious cropping can cut out the junk cars in the neighboring yard.
An Australian real estate firm got in hot water for running a photo of a small, but nice-looking home, with blue sky showing above the roof line. But what was really above the roof line, before it was removed in the photo, was a massive, ugly concrete water tower built right behind the house.
With real estate ads now online, you get dozens of photos from every room and angle, exterior shots and often a video of a walk-through of the property. Potential buyers usually have a pretty solid idea of the good and bad features of the place before they come to take a look.
And most agents try to be upfront with people. They don’t want to see a client walk into an over-hyped house only to be crestfallen by what it really is.
The Wall Street Journal reports that there’s a growing number of Realtors who are brutally honest.
The pandemic and ability to work remotely created a surge in people moving to new regions, sometimes regretting it.
Realtor Richard Soto did a video doing some truth-telling about his home state of Texas, for those considering a move there. He gave plenty of accolades for the many benefits of moving to Texas but also some warnings.
“If you like breathtaking views, Texas really isn’t going to offer that. Texas is very flat, the landscape is kind of boring.”
He added that the weather can be insanely hot in the summer.
And, oh, there are a lot of fat people there.
“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes its people.”
Now, that’s a Realtor I’d trust selling me a home.
An agent in the super-hot Colorado market gave potential relocators an unvarnished review of the ranching city of Greeley.
“It smells like a farmtown. If this is something that might bother you, you might want to reconsider.”
Rural smells are a good warning for anyone with the dream of moving to the countryside. People sometimes move to area farm country only to be frustrated with hog barn odor, dust, chemical applications and other farm-related activities. The issues sometimes bubble over into feuds and complaints to county commissioners.
The fact is a lot of farmers don’t much like the smell of hog manure that wafts over them when the manure is applied to fields or the wind is blowing the wrong way from a neighboring hog barn. But farmers don’t make a stink about it because they know their neighbors’ pig barns are just part of farming.
The conflicts of rural and newer non-farming residents is one reason area counties long ago put the brakes on new rural subdivisions, requiring new development to grow out from the edge of cities or only allow construction of a new home if it’s on at least 40 acres of land.
There continues to be a lot of new people moving to Mankato and North Mankato. It might be good to produce some YouTube videos espousing what we’re proud of and a few warnings.
“Mankato has a vibrant economy, colleges, plenty of shopping and restaurants, and it’s a pretty safe community.
“But if you don’t like roundabouts, painted silos in the middle of town, smells from soy-oil plants, and sometimes passive-aggressive folks, you might want to reconsider coming here.”
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
