NORTH MANKATO — A wanted felon struck the squad car of a North Mankato police officer with his vehicle after resisting arrest from another officer Friday afternoon, the North Mankato Police Department reported.
Police received a call just after 2:30 p.m. about a driving complaint in the area of Highway 14 and Lookout Drive in North Mankato. The vehicle described by the caller was found parked at the Kwik Trip gas pumps on Commerce Drive. An officer then determined the registered owner had warrants for his arrest.
Jacob Spencer Langton, 31, was still seated in his vehicle when an officer approached and attempted to take him into custody. Langton resisted and, during the course of the struggle, was able to put his car into gear and drive forward with the officer still inside, according to the news release from the department.
Langton’s vehicle then collided with the squad car of an arriving back-up officer. No one was injured during the incident.
Langton has since been arrested on outstanding felony warrants and is in the Nicollet County jail awaiting formal charges related to the Friday confrontation.
Both the squad car and Langton’s vehicle received minor damage.
