MADELIA — A wanted man allegedly crashed into a garage and drove through backyards while fleeing police in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities were looking for Patrick Vincent Pitts Jr., 23, and received information he was at an apartment on First Street SW in Madelia.
According to a press release from the Madelia Police Department:
Officers spotted Pitts driving away from the location just after 3 p.m. and attempted to pull him over. Pitts led officers from Madelia, Nicollet County and Watonwan County sheriff offices, State Patrol and Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force on a brief high-speed chase through a residential area.
Pitts crashed into a garage but kept going between two houses, through alleys and then through several backyards before he got stuck. He got out and ran. Pitts was spotted a block away and arrested.
Pitts had multiple warrants on prior charges including robbery and burglary after he absconded from electronic monitoring. He was released from jail on electronic monitoring due to the pandemic. He then removed his monitoring device.
New charges against Pitts are being requested.
