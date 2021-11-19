As clothing donation boxes at St. Peter schools filled up this week, so too did the heart of the student who came up with the idea.
Quinn Rassbach, an eighth grader at St. Peter Middle School, started collecting warm clothing for local families in fourth grade. After a year off last year due to COVID-19, her North’s Clothes Closet is back this year today and Sunday in the North Elementary gym at 815 N. Ninth St.
Looking over the full donation box at her school Wednesday, Rassbach said it’s great to see such strong community support for the project.
“It makes my heart happy,” she said. “It makes me feel good that I’m helping. People who don’t have as many advantages as I do, to see them getting what they need just makes me happy.”
Rassbach first came up with the donation drive and clothes closet idea while going through her own closet about four years ago. She noticed she had clothes to spare, while some fellow students at recess didn’t have warm clothing.
The then-fourth grader talked to her mom, Rita, about ways to help, then came to her third-grade teacher, Bre Landsteiner, with the idea to collect clothing to offer to families at a free clothes closet. Rassbach and Landsteiner teamed up to organize it.
“I had such a great time in her class and she was such a great role model,” Rassbach said of Landsteiner. “I knew this was the person I wanted to work with.”
She also thanked North Elementary Principal Darin Doherty for being supportive of the project from the very beginning.
The response to the project over the years, this year especially, exceeded expectations. While the donation box at Rassbach’s middle school was full, the one at North Elementary — where Landsteiner teaches — was overflowing this week.
“We get rid of clothes so easily and we have clothes that get hidden in our closets that we could easily donate,” Landsteiner said. “So it’s just amazing to see that people from the community are wanting to help and wanting to get involved.”
In addition to Landsteiner, Rassbach teams up with five friends on the project — Kiera Friedrich, Rahaf Salim, Sophie Meyer, Julie Weber and June Elias. Their team of helpers also includes Gustavus Adolphus College’s softball team and National Honor Society students from St. Peter High School.
Altogether, they collect and sift through hundreds of donations ranging from baby clothing to winter coats, mittens and hats. Snow pants are one of the items most in need.
Once they organize it all in North Elementary’s gym, they help out families during the clothes closet — Rassbach gave a shout out to another third-grade teacher, Nicole Zitur, for volunteering since the beginning. This is the first year they’re having it open two days, a way to make it more accessible for families who can’t make it today.
They carry over items into the following year if they go unclaimed. Teachers can access items if they notice a student in need, or the organizers direct items to St. Peter’s Union Street Place homeless shelter if families there need warm clothing.
Teaching students about math and science is important, Landsteiner said, but so is teaching them to be kind. Rassbach and her friends put kindness into action through the project, with Landsteiner describing them as leaders.
“I hope other students in her grade and younger grades see what she’s doing and want to impact St. Peter and impact our world,” Landsteiner said. “I just think it’s those qualities that, as a teacher, you hope to teach.”
Rassbach plans to continue the clothes closet each year until she graduates. From there, she wants to see it continue with other students at the helm — Landsteiner told Rassbach she’d be a great mentor to students interested in carrying the project forward.
“We have a great community of people that want to help out the community overall and make it a happier place,” Rassbach said.
North’s Clothes Closet will run from 5-7 p.m. today and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
