MANKATO — A fast-moving winter storm was expected to drop up to 3 inches of snow on Mankato by 8 a.m. Sunday, with higher amounts to the west and north.
A warm-up starting Tuesday, though, should make any new snow short-lived with temperatures topping out in the 40s most of next week and potentially exceeding 50 by the weekend.
"Snowfall totals generally look to be in the 3 to 5 inch range with amounts quickly tapering off on either side of the band," according to a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday. "A narrow corridor of 5 to 7 inches with isolated higher amounts appears most likely from near Marshall to Mankato."
Mankato was forecast to receive 1 to 3 inches overnight. The onset of the storm offered the threat of some freezing rain, and winds are forecast to gust as high as 30 mph Sunday afternoon — creating the possibility of some blowing snow.
Snowfall predictions north and west of Mankato were higher with 5 inches or more possible as near as New Ulm and Le Sueur.
Temperatures will drop below average on Sunday and reach just 19 degrees Monday, according to the Weather Service. Starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week, however, highs are forecast to top 40 degrees, reaching 45 by Saturday, with sunshine throughout. And one forecast model for next weekend puts high temperatures in the mid-50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
