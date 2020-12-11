While the unusually warm weather this week was an opportunity for people to be outside, it delayed the start of winter activities such as ice fishing.
The above-freezing days are slowing the speed that ice forms on local lakes and ponds, pushing back when people can take to the ice.
The cooler nights helped keep the ice already on the lakes from melting, despite temperatures rising to an unusually warm 50 degrees this week. The problem is that new ice doesn’t form during these warmer periods.
This year the season is about a week or two behind when people typically start ice fishing, said Jessi Greene, co-owner of Corner Bait in Madison Lake.
The start to the season varies each year depending on the weather and how quickly the lakes freeze, but experts say there has been a trend of warmer falls and springs, shortening the time people are able to ice fish.
The Department of Natural Resources has been tracking the ice on Tetonka Lake near Waterville, and data shows there are on average eight more days of open water each year now than when they began tracking it in 1981.
Craig Soupir, Waterville area fisheries supervisor for the DNR, said a loss of eight days does not have a huge impact on the length of the season since the ice fish season spans over a few months, but that anglers can get antsy this time of year and want to be out on the water.
Corner Bait has received many phone calls in the past couple of weeks from people interested in ice conditions and whether it’s safe yet to go out.
“Guys are definitely starting to get that itch to get out and test the waters a little bit,” Greene said. “I think with all of us cooped up, people are just wanting to get out there.”
Cale Anderson, a 17-year-old St. Clair resident, had his fish house on the lake by this time last year but said with the warm temperatures this week, he can’t even go out on the ice with a bucket now.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason has already seen a few people ice fishing on local lakes this season. He and his deputies are urging people who do decide to go out while the ice is still thin to be cautious.
Nearly 2 million people ice fish every year and $178 million is spent on ice-fishing equipment annually, according to a 2011 U.S. Fish and Wildlife survey. With a shorter season, that can negatively impact how much money anglers are spending on the activity each year.
The warmer weather may also drive people farther north to find lakes that are safer to fish on.
Brian Schultz, assistant regional fisheries manager for the DNR based in New Ulm, said that while the ice is still thin in the area, many people have been traveling to Red Lake in northern Minnesota to fish.
It’s hard to know how much this warm weather is impacting the industry, but a 2019 study led by a University of Minnesota researcher found that warmer winters in central Minnesota correlates with the ability to hold ice-fishing tournaments. Winter temperatures were unusually warm in 2015, and about one in six of the tournaments in the area were canceled that year, according to the study.
The DNR recommends that ice be at least 4 inches thick before a person goes ice fishing and ice be at least 12 to 15 inches thick before driving a medium-size truck on it.
For now the ice in the area is still thin and experts advise not going out yet.
Schultz said that if people do decide to venture out, that they wear a floatation device such as a life jacket and carry two ice picks to help pull themselves out of the water if they go in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.