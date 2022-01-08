MANKATO — More than a thousand Canada geese and four dozen mallards were spotted by Mankato’s faction of participants in the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.
Local organizer Chad Heins said a high number of waterfowl chose to linger in Blue Earth County well into December because they could continue to swim in lakes and ponds that weren’t frozen over.
Audubon’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count was slated between Dec. 14 and concluded Wednesday. Data from the recent count will be published after a complete review and confirmation of all submitted results.
“Count day” for Heins’ group was Dec. 18. From early morning until early evening on that warm Saturday, the 20-plus citizens scientists worked diligently to identify bird species within a designated circle of terrain with a center near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Main Street.
“The weather — a low temperature of 18 degrees and a high of 22 degrees — was a factor (in numbers),” Heins said.
“There was hardly any snow on the ground, so we saw a total of two pheasants.”
Heins was not alarmed when he recorded such a small number of pheasants. Seasoned counters know it takes a good snowfall to bring the birds out looking for food; then they appear in full view alongside roads.
Members of his group were able to add a species that had never been included on their count list.
“We did see for the very first time, a winter wren,” he said.
Other unusual birds encountered included a ring-billed gull that had delayed its flight south and a long-eared owl — a species last appearing on Heins’ bird count list in 2005. Two Carolina wrens were sighted this year. The insect-eating species has been on Mankato’s bird list in previous years.
Heins has little hope for the little Carolinas if they have not by now migrated to somewhere warmer. They wouldn’t have been able to survive the recent cold snaps.
Team member Jim Amundson said bitter sub-zero temperatures resulted in a rescheduled bird count two years ago. This year’s mild weather was a walk in the park for Amundson and his wife, Ruth. They found 38 bald eagles near open water within their assigned area that included sections of Land of Memories Park.
The couple’s sightings this year include one northern shrike, a bird that makes Amundson’s personal list of favorites. The species nests in Canada and are nicknamed butcher birds, he said.
“They are song birds that eat other birds and mice ... They consider Minnesota their winter hunting grounds.”
In the past, the Amundsons have had other birders ride along with them for the count. COVID-19 precautions had an effect on this year’s shared counting adventures, as it did in 2020 as well, Heins said.
There were no youths among the Mankato counters this year, Heins said. The count’s future depends on the older participants showing younger people the ropes.
Heins will begin in November to announce details for the next Christmas Bird Count.
