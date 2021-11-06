MANKATO — The folks at Nicollet Bike & Ski figured by November it'd be cold enough to host a mini ski hill in their Old Town parking lot.
As Mother Nature would have it, they ended up with temperatures in the 60s Saturday. Yet the unseasonable warmth didn't dampen spirits.
The snow they brought in held up just enough in the warmth, smoothing the way for skiers and snowboarders to have their first downhill runs of the season.
They didn't even need to bundle up in much winter gear to do it, either. T-shirts were the norm as they launched down the ramp.
Whether hitting up the makeshift ski hill, getting yard work done or venturing out for deer hunting opener, the mild fall weather made for a comfortable day outdoors for Mankatoans.
The mini ski hill day was a revival of the "jib fest" that Jon Andersen used to host at his Flying Penguin outdoor sports shop. He joined forces with the Nicollet team in 2019, and they decided to bring the open-ride event back this year.
Saturday was the warmest jib fest on record, said Andersen, who joked they were the first ski hill to open in Minnesota this year. He also coaches Mankato high school ski teams.
"The sun hasn't killed our snow too badly," he said. "Spirits are high and everybody is having a good time."
They brought in snow from All Seasons Arena. Occasionally, the skiers, snowboarders and Nicollet staff would shovel more off a trailer to fill in any gaps caused by melting.
Bjorn Sather is a diehard skier who looks ahead at the forecasts this time of year in the hopes it'll get cold enough for the hills to open.
"It's literally all I've thought about for the last three weeks," he said with a laugh. "It's probably the most excited I get."
After a year full of skiing in Utah, he came to Mankato to go to Minnesota State University. He hadn't met too many fellow skiers yet, so Saturday was great for bringing the ski and snowboarding community together, he said.
As he transferred from the ramp to the rails, he tipped his skis up and gave two thumbs up on his way by.
"It was just great to get that feeling back," he said.
Fellow skier Collin Johnston of North Mankato didn't expect to be hitting a slope this early in the season. It felt like spring out there, he said.
"It's warm weather and doing what you love," he said.
Sunday's forecast will be more of the same, with the National Weather Service forecasting 67-degree high temperatures.
Although it'll likely stick in the 50-degree range through about Wednesday, Mankato's skiers and snowboarders might not have to wait much longer before it's cool enough for Mount Kato's slopes to be ready. Next weekend is forecasted to drop down in the 30-degree territory.
