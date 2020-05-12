ST. JAMES — A woman reported a hostage situation in rural St. James before authorities arrived to find a burning house and a man's body inside it. The man had a head wound and the 911 caller gave conflicting details about what happened, a search warrant says.
Kent Burton Olson, 60, died in a fire at 41539 695th Ave. south of St. James early Friday morning.
The Watonwan County Sheriff's Office has released few details about his death, but a search warrant application and receipt filed in Watonwan County District Court provides new information.
According to the document:
Officers from three different law enforcement agencies responded to the address just before 1 a.m. after a 911 caller told a dispatcher “we” are being held hostage.
Officers saw a small fire inside the house and a woman later identified as Tammie Marie Sveine, 53, ran outside.
Sveine initially said there were four people inside of the house and they slit her boyfriend's throat.
Officers searched outside the house and outbuildings and found no evidence of anyone else being at the property.
Firefighters then went inside the house and found Olson lying on the smoke-filled second floor next to the stairs. A firefighter dragged Olson outside and he was pronounced dead.
Olson's body was burned and there was a wound on the back of his head that appeared to have been caused by a blunt object.
Sveine later told an investigator two men broke into the house and came into the bedroom where she and Olson were in bed. She said she ran outside and a police officer was already there.
When asked again what happened, she said she was drinking beer in the dining room when two men came in and walked through the house.
Sveine reportedly twice attempted to flee. After the first time she said she believed an officer was one of the intruders. She tried to run again after she was permitted to go to the bathroom.
Sveine is not in any area jail and has not been charged with any crime.
The warrant application sought and received a judge's permission to collect any evidence “that may have been used in the commission of this crime of arson and homicide.”
Several items were collected and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing, including a knife and a lighter found in the driveway, a propane torch found on the step of a camper on the property and DNA swabs from door handles.
The evidence submission receipt, which is attached to the warrant document, classifies the case as a homicide.
