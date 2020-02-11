MANKATO — A bicyclist found dead in a Mankato intersection in December died of a drug overdose, a coroner has determined.
Gary Lee Brewer, 58, of Mankato, was found lying near a bicycle at the intersection of East Hickory and South Fifth streets on Christmas night.
Brewer was taken Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato where he was pronounced dead. Hospital workers found two baggies of methamphetamine in his possession, according to a search warrant application that was made public this week.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office recently informed investigators that Brewer died from a meth overdose.
The warrant application sought and obtained a judge's permission to search Brewer's cellphone for evidence of who supplied him the meth.
