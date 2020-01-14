WASECA — The wanted man who shot a Waseca police officer had talked about committing suicide by cop, according to a court document.
A search warrant application filed by the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension in the shooting of officer Arik Matson on Jan. 6 recently was made public.
Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, is accused of shooting Matson in the head as officers responded to a suspicious person call and exchanged gunfire. Janovsky told a family member he intended to commit “suicide by cop,” the warrant document states.
Janovsky reportedly made the statement within the two weeks prior to the shooting. Janovsky was wanted by authorities at that time after drugs and materials for making methamphetamine allegedly were found in his Waseca residence.
The warrant application also provides a few new details about the confrontation that left Matson critically injured and Janovsky with gunshot wounds that the BCA described as not life-threatening.
Officers were responding to the suspicious person complaint and found a man standing on the balcony of a residence at 904 Third Ave. SE. Officers made “verbal contact” with the man, who ran away. Officers chased the man, later identified as Janovsky, who climbed onto the roof of a detached garage.
Janovsky exchanged gunfire with Matson and both were struck. Janovsky fell off the roof. Other officers saw a handgun next to Janovsky after he fell and moved it from reach before administering first aid.
The warrant application, filed by a BCA investigator, sought and was granted permission to search Janovsky’s cellphone for data that could “assist in identifying the timeline of Janovsky’s actions leading up to the shooting.”
Janovsky and Matson were both taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Matson remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.
Matson is showing signs of improvement, Matson’s pastor, Kaleb Hurley at Hope Church of Albert Lea, said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
Matson has responded to questions by squeezing hands and giving a thumbs up, Hurley said, but he still needs help breathing at times.
“We are excited about the changes that have happened in Arik’s recovery,” Hurley said. “But we still know that there are many unknowns about his condition.”
A hospital spokesperson said she could not release any information about Janovsky. It appears Janovsky is still under medical care because court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest but has not yet been executed.
