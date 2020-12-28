MANKATO — A woman who died in the Blue Earth County Jail had swallowed methamphetamine before she was booked, according to court documents.
The investigation into the death of Nancy Lou Antonson, 60, of Lake Crystal, on Dec. 15 is ongoing. A cause of death has not been determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
Search warrant applications that recently were made public provide more details about the hours before Antonson's death.
She was stopped for having an inoperable taillight Dec. 17 on Highway 83 and a deputy saw a glass pipe in her purse. Antonson said she had smoked methamphetamine that morning, the court document states.
Antonson was placed in the deputy's squad car while the deputy searched her vehicle and found a pill bottle.
When the deputy returned to his squad, Antonson had some white powder on her and she said she had swallowed around 0.25 grams of meth. She had a bag with more meth that she had not swallowed that she said had been hidden in her clothing.
Antonson was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato for a blood draw and then booked into jail on prospective drug and DWI charges.
She was found dead in a jail cell the next morning. It's not clear from the court documents how often jail staff checked on Antonson after she was booked.
The warrants sought and were granted permission to search Antonson's vehicle and review the medical records from her visit to the Mankato hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.