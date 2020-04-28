MANKATO — Warren Street from downtown to Minnesota State University won't look the same in 18 months under any of the three concepts being considered for the corridor's makeover.
All three would reduce the number of lanes on Warren in downtown Mankato, making room for options including wider sidewalks, tree-lined boulevards or bike lanes. One scenario that would make it a two-lane street along its entire length. The other options include two through-lanes with a center turn lane for left-turning traffic.
Other ideas in the study range from a roundabout at Warren and Glenwood, better pedestrian crossings, and safety upgrades at crash-prone intersections.
With the Warren Street Corridor Study approaching the home stretch, Mankatoans are being asked to offer — at mnmapo.org/warren — their comments and preferences on designs expected to be implemented with a $4 million reconstruction project scheduled for 2021.
"This is still in the planning phase, so it's a good time for people to provide input," said Charles Androsky, a transportation planner with the Mankato Area Planning Organization.
The three design concepts are based on what MAPO learned in a series of meetings last year with Warren Street neighborhoods, MSU, transit drivers and residents of the Cherry Ridge, Colonial Square and Durham apartment buildings — home to a substantial number of people with disabilities. A clear message was that many people want the primary connection between the city center and the university to serve walkers, bikers, bus riders, drivers and people who use wheelchairs.
"There's more of a multi-modal interest in the community," Androsky said.
Technically, the study covers the Warren/Highland corridor. While most people think of Warren as a continuous street, the middle section going up the hill is Highland Avenue — already just a two-lane street.
But Warren has four lanes from Riverfront Drive through downtown to Glenwood Avenue, and the study has found that reducing the number of lanes would not cause any major issues for vehicle flow while allowing more space for walkers and bikers and possibly aesthetic improvements.
Comments provided in earlier meetings and an October open house showed a desire for those sorts of upgrades.
"Sidewalk is too close to curb, feels unsafe when walking." "Difficult to walk in winter." "Add pedestrian crossing like those on campus." "Close the bicycle lane gap from Val Imm to Broad."
Much of the corridor, though, has buildings close to the street, forcing a narrow sidewalk immediately adjacent to the curb. So widening sidewalks, or creating a boulevard between the driving lanes and the sidewalk, or adding bike lanes means driving lanes would have to go.
Part of the reason that lane-reduction is an option is traffic volume is not projected to increase in a dramatic way in coming decades. The 9,500 daily vehicles using Warren Street today is the same as it was in 1997, and the number is not expected to grow beyond 11,500 by 2041.
A four-lane street is overbuilt for those traffic levels, according to the study, and a three-lane roadway would provide nearly the same driving times as the current design. Even a two-lane street, which would require through-traffic to wait for left-turners to complete their turn, is a viable option for those traffic levels.
The two-lane provides room for 14-foot driving lanes, boulevards with trees, a 13-foot sidewalk on one side, and a 12-foot sidepath on the other side with a 7-foot "amenity zone" that could provide space for aesthetic improvements in some areas and a spot for garbage and recycling cart-pickup in residential portions of Warren Street. The sidepath would be open to both pedestrians and bicyclists.
The first three-lane option has 10-foot driving lanes, a 12-foot center turn lane, two 6-foot bike lanes rather than tree-lined boulevards and a pair of 6-foot sidewalks (about the same width as the current sidewalks.)
The second three-lane design would eliminate the bike lanes, directing bikers traveling between downtown and MSU to Val Imm via bike lanes added in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. That would allow driving lanes to be increased to 13 feet with a pair of 11-foot sidewalks on each side of Warren. While the sidewalks would be nearly double the current width, they would extend right up to the curb in most cases.
The most significant potential intersection changes are a possible three-legged roundabout at the spot where Warren meets the connection to Glenwood Avenue and a possible closing of the full intersection of Warren and Fourth Street, where a median might be added to eliminate cross traffic and left turns.
The intersection with the Glenwood connection had a crash rate four times higher than average between 2014 and 2018. Along with a roundabout, an all-way stop at the intersection is also being considered.
Three Warren Street intersections have crash rates about triple the statewide average (at Second Street, Fourth Street and at Val Imm), and safety improvements are planned for each. The reason that Fourth Street was singled out as a possible right-in/right-out-only intersection is because of the nature of the crashes there, Androsky said.
"There just happens to be an inordinate amount of right-angle accidents at that intersection," he said.
With public meetings currently shut down by the pandemic, a traditional open house isn't possible. But people can watch a six-minute video summarizing the study and the various options, look at designs and other documents, and provide comments.
A final report for the City Council is to be completed by the end of June, and input provided now could influence which options are recommended.
"If there's a clear preference from the local community, that would be a factor in the final recommendation," Androsky said.
