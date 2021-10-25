MANKATO — Warren Street will open to traffic this afternoon or this evening, a city press release said.
The busy street that connects downtown Mankato with the Minnesota State University area has been closed for a construction project.
Regular bus service for Routes 2 and 7 will resume immediately after the reopening.
The construction project included the replacement of existing pavement and installation of new utilities, including sanitary sewer and storm drainage, as well as the replacement of a water main that dates to the 1930s. Curb and gutter were added, and traffic signals at the intersections of Broad and Second streets were replaced.
The roadway and current configuration were part of the range of alternatives examined as part of the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization's Warren Street Corridor Study completed in 2020.
