WASECA — Waseca has been named among 10 towns in the running for a half-million-dollar small business transformation in a reality series co-hosted by Ty Pennington.
The series, called "Small Business Revolution," picks a town that will get $500,000 in services and goods to help the community's small businesses improve through marketing advice and other industry expert advice.
The program was created by Deluxe Corporation and is hosted by Pennington and Amanda Brinkman, who created the idea.
A team from Deluxe will visit the 10 towns and narrow the list to a handful of finalists, which will be put up to a public vote in January.
More than 6,000 communities submitted applications to be on the program.
More information online: smallbusinessrevolution.org.
