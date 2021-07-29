WASECA — Sabri Fair wasn’t quite sure about his future path as he prepared to graduate from Macalester College this spring.
So the rural Michigan native decided to spend two years serving with a Waseca-based nonprofit that places young people in rural and Indigenous communities.
Fair and most of the other 10 new fellows started their adventures Thursday. They were joined at a kickoff lunch by many of the 15 fellows who are returning for their second year of service and by representatives of some of the government and nonprofits that are hosting fellows.
“You are the future. The wind in the sails for Waseca, the region and the state of Minnesota,” Waseca Mayor Roy Srp told the fellows who had gathered at Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm.
The fellows are part of Lead For Minnesota, a division of a national effort to reverse “brain drain” — the tendency for young people from rural and impoverished areas to leave for bigger metropolises.
Benya Kraus helped found the national Lead For America and decided in 2019 to come back to Waseca to start and lead the Minnesota chapter. She spent part of her youth in Waseca and wants to help communities like Waseca shift from “brain drain” to “brain gain.”
Fellows and guests are spending part of their Friday learning about some of the organization’s initial contributions to Waseca.
Fellow Molly Byron is helping the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce put on an entrepreneurship contest that aims to attract new small businesses to Waseca. She also helped the chamber organize a summer calendar of social activities and business promotions for young Waseca professionals.
Kraus said she and other Lead for Minnesota staff also are helping Waseca officials explore the idea of starting a community real estate investment fund and they are helping the Waseca Art Center develop public art projects.
Fair will spend his two years in Mankato working for the Region Nine Development Commission. Executive Director Nicole Griensewic said Fair will focus on environmental sustainability work but also will assist the organization with a number of its ongoing initiatives. Fair is replacing former fellow Alejandra Bejarano, who is now a Region Nine employee focusing on pandemic recovery initiatives.
Fair admits he was eager to get out his rural hometown as he went off to college. But he since has come to appreciate the contributions of rural America and said he was impressed by Lead for Minnesota’s mission and early projects.
“I wanted to do some good work before I probably go back to school,” he said.
The fellows receive a monthly stipend and health insurance through the AmeriCorps program. Some propose projects in their hometowns and others are assigned to a community that has requested assistance.
The pandemic forced a few members of the initial class of Minnesota fellows to drop out. Those who were able to continue adapted and were “incredibly resilient,” Kraus said. This is the first time many of them got to meet in person.
Lead for Minnesota will begin accepting applications in September for the next class of fellows to begin in the fall of 2022.
Returning fellow Maddy Fisher said she recommends the program both because of the professional development opportunities and because she’s gotten to meet other like-minded young people.
Fisher is working for the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, leading a program that provides mentoring and other support to entrepreneurs of diverse backgrounds.
Another young person will be joining the group of fellows serving in the greater Mankato area later this fall. The fellow will assist Le Sueur County in efforts to expand broadband access and digital literacy, Kraus said. There is a growing national network of Lead for America fellows dedicated to that cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.