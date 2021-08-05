MANKATO — Waseca County joined others in the south-central region in having COVID-19 positivity rates spike over the last week, further solidifying them as hotspots.
The percent of tests coming back positive in south-central Minnesota’s nine counties ticked up for the fifth straight week since reaching a record low in late June. Counties went from a 3.1% rate to 5.2% over the last two weeks — 5% or lower is considered encouraging.
Despite the number of COVID-19 tests rising by 17.9% in the region during the last two weeks, confirmed cases jumped by 96.6% over the same period.
Health officials believe COVID-19’s delta variant, more contagious than previous strains, is driving case upticks across the state largely among the unvaccinated. In south-central Minnesota, the trend appeared most pronounced in Waseca County during the last week.
Waseca County has “high” transmission levels in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data. Its positivity rate rose over the last two weeks from 4.3% to 10.8%, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Rising cases prompted Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry to post a press release requesting residents follow mitigation recommendations on the agency’s Facebook page this week.
“I have looked at the data and talked with our partners at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca and they share my concern for our community,” Berry stated in the release. “Cases reflected in these numbers are community members; there is not an outbreak at a congregate setting at this time.”
Waseca’s federal prison for women had outbreaks earlier in the pandemic. Currently, though, it only has one active case confirmed among a staff member and none among inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Berry went on to note hospitalizations are up across the state and “our area is no exception.” Hospitalizations usually tick up in the weeks following case rises.
“To keep beds available for those who need them and to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, we would kindly request our neighbors to follow these recommendations to prevent illness and keep our most vulnerable safe,” Berry added.
The recommendations include getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, getting tested when necessary, frequent hand washing, social distancing and using face coverings when indoors or in close proximity to others.
Waseca County’s first-dose vaccination rate among eligible residents is 55.1%, third lowest among nine area counties.
The Waseca Art Center canceled a reception scheduled for Thursday in response to the county’s elevated case counts. One of the artists set to present had safety concerns and asked to reschedule, which the board agreed with, said Jess Stuckmayer, office manager.
Their plan is to recheck the COVID-19 numbers at a later time in the hopes of rescheduling.
The CDC recommends all residents in counties with substantial to high transmission levels wear face coverings indoors. Counties within those ranges as of Thursday included Waseca, Sibley, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Faribault and Martin.
All six counties had upticks in positivity rates over the last week. Watonwan County’s rate rose from 0.9% to 9.3%, while Sibley County’s rose from 0.8% to 8.6%. Counties with lower populations are more likely to have dramatic swings from one week to the next.
The only three counties in the region not in the substantial to high transmission ranges, Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth, also have the highest vaccination rates. All have more than 60% of their eligible populations vaccinated, with Nicollet County’s 66.8% of residents with first doses leading the region.
Blue Earth and Brown counties did have upticks in their positivity rates over the last week.
The rise was generally more gradual, however, than what occurred in the counties with more elevated rates.
Even with the rise in Blue Earth County from 3.4% to 4.1% and in Brown County from 2% to 3.9%, both remained below 5%. Nicollet County was the only county with a drop in its positivity rate over the last week, lowering from 3.5% to 2.6%.
All six other counties in the region had positivity rates above the 5% threshold. The region went about two months between May and July with zero counties coming in above 5%.
It’s discouraging how fast the rates trended up, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project who’s been tracking COVID-19 trends during the pandemic. The sharpness of the rise over the last five weeks rivals what was seen during the worst stretch of the pandemic.
“It might be a wake-up call to the more reluctant folks that this is, unfortunately, a different ballgame even though it’s the same sport,” he said.
Many more people are vaccinated now than were during previous COVID-19 spikes.
But still about half of all south-central Minnesota residents remain unvaccinated, including ineligible age groups younger than 12, and delta is a more serious strain than what was circulating earlier in the pandemic.
Without more vaccinations and changed behaviors in the short term, Wingert predicted delta will continue to cause rates to rise.
“We’ve just got to learn not to celebrate too early,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to snuff it out for good because we keep seeing these mutations.”
