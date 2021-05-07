WASECA — All the charges against three men accused of burning down a vacant house south of Waseca will be dismissed if they complete sentences that include two days in jail and community service or restitution.
Hayden Lee Groll, Nathan Allan Ribbe and Tyler Steven Morris, all age 20 and of Waseca, went into a vacant house owned by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on 161st Street adjacent to one of its waterfowl production areas on July 25. The house, valued at nearly $184,000, was soon after destroyed by fire. The men gave conflicting accounts of who started the fire, according to a court complaint.
Groll pleaded guilty to felony burglary in January and Ribbe and Morris both pleaded to the same charge this week in Waseca County District Court. Arson and property damage charges were dismissed and the burglary sentence also will be dismissed if they complete the terms of their sentences.
Each defendant was sentenced to two days in jail and five years probation. Ribbe and Morris also were ordered to complete 120 hours of community service and Groll was ordered to pay $6,500 in restitution.
