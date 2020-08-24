A Waseca resident, over the age of 90, died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday.
There were 32 new COVID-19 cases in the nine-county area, including 10 cases in Le Sueur County.
Waseca County had seven new cases while Blue Earth, Nicollet and Sibley counties each added four.
Brown, Faribault and Watonwan counties each added one new case.
There were no additional cases in Martin County.
Statewide there were 717 new cases and four deaths reported Monday.
Three of the deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities and one at a private residence.
One death was in a person age 35-39.
