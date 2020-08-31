MANKATO — A Waseca County resident in their early 70s died of COVID-19, the county's third death linked to the illness in fewer than three weeks.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the death Monday. It was Minnesota's only new COVID death, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 1,817.
Waseca County had zero confirmed COVID deaths before Aug. 13, but its three deaths since then have contributed to an upward trend in fatalities in south-central Minnesota during recent weeks.
Of the nine-county region's 40 total COVID deaths, 12 have been confirmed over the last three weeks. Cases spiked in the region during the same time period.
In Waseca County, for instance, 41% of its 266 total COVID cases during the pandemic have occurred since its first COVID death was confirmed Aug. 13. The county's first COVID case was confirmed more than five months ago.
Waseca County and all eight other counties in the region also had new COVID cases confirmed Monday. Blue Earth County's 12 were the most in the region.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 12
- Waseca County — Nine
- Martin County — Six
- Nicollet County — Five
- Watonwan County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Brown County — Three
- Faribault County — Three
- Sibley County — One
Statewide, hospitalizations for COVID dipped Monday. There were five fewer people with COVID hospitalized in intensive care units, and four fewer hospitalized outside ICUs.
The total number of COVID hospitalizations remains elevated above July levels but lower than peaks seen in May.
