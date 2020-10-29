MANKATO — Minnesota had one of its deadliest days yet during the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, including a confirmed death in Waseca County.
The Waseca County resident was in their early 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The area death was one of 32 newly confirmed COVID fatalities across Minnesota.
Thursday was Minnesota's eighth day with 30 or more confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic. Two of them occurred over the last nine days.
The 32 latest fatalities increased Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 2,419.
Waseca County has now had 10 deaths linked to COVID during the pandemic — all occurring within the past three months. South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 69 COVID deaths.
The area's daily uptick in new cases, meanwhile, brought more grim news Thursday. All nine counties had new cases adding up to 90 total, according to the health department.
Before Thursday, south-central Minnesota hadn't had so many new cases in a single day since Oct. 16.
The full list of new cases in the area includes:
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Nicollet County — 15
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Brown County — 12
- Faribault County — Eight
- Martin County — Seven
- Waseca County — Four
- Sibley County — Four
- Watonwan County — One
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.