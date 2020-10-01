MANKATO — A newly confirmed COVID-19 death Thursday in Waseca County was the county's ninth since about mid-August.
The resident was in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Confirmation of the death came after a week in which Waseca County had the highest positivity rate in the state.
Positivity rates measure the percentage of COVID tests identifying positive cases. Waseca County had 156 new cases from 1,111 tests between Sept. 23-30, resulting in a 14% positivity rate.
Only two other counties in the state, Pipestone and Wilkin, had rates higher than 10%. In south-central Minnesota, only Martin County's 8.9% joined Waseca County in having a rate higher than 5%.
Despite both being in the top 10 for highest rates among Minnesota counties, Waseca and Martin counties actually had lower rates over the most recent week compared to the week before. Waseca dropped from 33% to 14%, while Martin dipped from 18.1% to 8.9%.
The region's overall rate also fell over the last week as testing rose. An additional 2,123 tests administered in the region's nine counties over the last week found one fewer case than the week before.
The positivity rate, therefore, dropped from 7.4% to 5.7% week over week. Testing in Waseca and Martin counties was particularly high — Waseca had two free testing days last week accounting for 618 tests alone.
Testing was also up in Blue Earth County and all other counties in the region. The additional testing brought Blue Earth County's positivity rate down from 5% to 4.8%, the fourth straight week of its rate hovering just above or below 5%.
All nine counties in the region also had new cases confirmed Thursday. Waseca County's 46 were the most in the region, with most cases linked to Waseca's prison.
The prison for women had 205 active cases among inmates and two among staff as of Thursday, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Waseca County Public Health posted a weekly update Wednesday showing 87% of cases in the county between Sept. 22-29 came from a corrections exposure setting, meaning the prison.
The full list of new cases in the region Thursday includes:
- Waseca County — 46
- Blue Earth County — 21
- Nicollet County — Nine
- Martin County — Nine
- Brown County — Seven
- Faribault County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Watonwan County — Two
- Sibley County — One
