JANESVILLE — A six-mile road construction project on Waseca County Road 3 south of Janesville is slated to begin Wednesday.
The county road will be closed to through traffic during the project that is slated for completion in mid-October.
Detour signage will direct motorists to West County Line Road. Local access to homes, fields and businesses will be provided.
A new concrete road with aggregate shouldering will be built between the Highway 14 interchange at Janesville and the intersection of Waseca County Road 9. Concrete breaking and hauling operations will start Thursday.
For more information on the project, contact Waseca County Highway Department at 835-0660.
