WASECA — The Waseca County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to obey "road closed" signs after County Road 3 was damaged.

Two drivers have caused over $50,000 in damage to an under-construction segment of the road south of Janesville.

The road is closed between Highway 14 and County Road 9 through mid-October while pavement is being replaced.

The Sheriff's Office issued a reminder Tuesday that going around the barricades can result in a citation.

