WASECA — Waseca’s prison had nine active COVID-19 cases among inmates and four among staff this week, a substantial decline from when it had more cases than any other federal correctional facility in the country back in December.
The prison for women had 133 total cases on Dec. 8, according to data from the Bureau of Prisons.
Despite the drop in prison cases, though, Waseca County overall has similar case levels now as it did when the prison outbreak was at its peak.
Other area counties have congregate settings such as nursing homes, but Waseca County is distinctive among south-central Minnesota counties in having a 731-inmate prison. There’s a tendency to think of trends within the prison as being separate from what happens in the surrounding community, said Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry, but the two tend to be linked.
“It’s a temptation to create a barrier between us and them,” she said. “That fence does not keep COVID-19 out.”
When the prison outbreak reached its peak in December, so too did the county’s case levels. The prison cases essentially made the peak higher.
“We do see that if we take the corrections exposures out of our case counts for that period of time, the community still has that peak and wave,” Berry said. “It’s just not as pronounced.”
Now, with prison cases down again, the county appears to be going through a different wave of cases brought on by the omicron variant. It’s in a similar boat as the other eight counties in south-central Minnesota, which combined for a 39% increase in cases last week.
Waseca County’s current wave is actually bigger now than December’s would’ve been without prison cases.
The result of the latest wave is persistently strained health care providers, as more case spread equals more hospitalizations. It’s a situation where it feels like things are better than a month ago, but the numbers don’t back it up, Berry said.
“We’re getting a little bit complacent with the numbers,” she said. “We’re getting a little numb to it.”
County public health continues to have conversations about finding the balance between acceptable levels of disease spread and continuing community interactions. During those conversations, Berry said public health keeps championing vaccines, masks and other mitigation strategies to get through the latest wave and relieve stress on the health system.
“When they’re heavily invested in providing good quality care and when they’re saying they have concerns, we want to be listening to them,” she said. “They want to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
