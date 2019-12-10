WASECA — A Waseca couple who pleaded guilty to neglecting their adopted daughter were sentenced to two months in jail and probation.
Katie Rae Krause, 35, and Keith Luke Krause, 39, both pleaded guilty to felony child neglect in September and were sentenced Tuesday. The charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor if they complete 60 days in jail and five years of probation.
They were charged in Waseca County District Court in March after their 7-year-old daughter, whom they adopted from China, was hospitalized with multiple injuries that were suggestive of abuse. The injuries included pooled blood on the brain, a broken pelvis, two broken fingers and multiple bruises and scabs in varied states of healing, according to the court complaints.
The girl also was severely underweight at 28 pounds. She was placed into foster care and within a few months had gained 20 pounds.
The Krauses’ conditions of probation include they have no contact with the girl.
