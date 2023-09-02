WASECA — A Rochester man was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Waseca’s south side.
Wayne Gordon Geske, 80, was eastbound on Highway 14 about two miles west of the Highway 13 interchange when his 2009 GMC Sierra left the road and rolled just before 8:30 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Geske, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to the Waseca hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Free Press
