WASECA — While Waseca was not named a finalist for “Small Business Revolution,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Fitch is encouraging Wasecans to keep the momentum going.
“We're going to keep supporting our local businesses,” she said in a video posted on social media. “We're going to keep lifting them up.”
Waseca was a top 10 contender for the web series, hosted by Deluxe, that brings $500,000 worth of revitalization services to one small town each year.
Deluxe executives visited Waseca in December and stopped by several small businesses and met with business leaders.
The field was narrowed to five finalists Tuesday and Waseca did not make the cut.
“We can't be bummed out for too long because we still live in Waseca and it is awesome,” Fitch said.
The chamber's director called it an achievement to make it to the top 10.
“This was an amazingly fun ride,” she said.
Fitch encouraged people to continue to use #mywaseca on social media to share about positive happenings in Waseca.
The towns that advanced to the finals were: Benicia, California; Fredonia, New York; Livingston, Montana; Spearfish, South Dakota; and The Dalles, Oregon.
An online vote will decide the winner.
