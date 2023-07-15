MANKATO — A Waseca driver faced non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after he lost control on Highway 14 and his car rolled into a ditch on the eastern edge of Mankato, according to the State Patrol.
Braden Glen Schauer, 19, was driving a 2007 Nissan Titan westbound on Highway 14 near the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 12 at about 5 p.m. when he lost control, hitting the cable median barriers, crossing back over the lanes of traffic and rolling into the ditch, the patrol said.
Schauer was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol was not involved in the incident, the patrol said.
Schauer was treated at the Mankato hospital.
The Free Press
