MONTGOMERY — A Waseca man was injured Saturday morning in a crash with a semi south of Montgomery.
Gregory Joseph Pittman, 72, was in a pickup northbound on Highway 13 and collided with a semi that was eastbound on Highway 99 around 9:15 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
Pittman was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in New Prague with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver — Ali Abdi Mohamed, 38, of St. Cloud — was not injured.
