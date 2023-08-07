WASECA — The community support for the Passon family of Waseca has been extensive.
Jocelynn Passon, 12, died Friday in a car crash in western Wisconsin, which left her dad, brother and mother injured. The driver of the other vehicle involved also died.
In just days following the crash, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $34,000 by late Monday afternoon for the area family, and its organizer increased the goal from $35,000 to $45,000.
Funds raised will go toward funeral costs and medical expenses stemming from the collision.
The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Friday. The Passon family was returning from a relative’s funeral when a car crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the family’s pickup head-on, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Roesler reported.
Parents Steve, who was driving, and Jessica were both injured, and son Drake, 8, was hurt as well. Jocelynn was declared dead at the scene, as was the 18-year-old Wisconsin driver of the car.
Jessica pulled the kids from the family’s burning pickup. And bystanders pulled Steve from the front seat.
Law enforcement is reviewing data from both vehicles, Roesler said on Monday. Inattentive driving is also being considered, he said.
“We’re looking at cellphone data,” Roesler said. “Were either of the drivers distracted because they were on their phones? We’re just trying to figure out the root cause of the crash.”
Drake Passon was treated and discharged Saturday from a Minneapolis hospital. Steve was airlifted to Eau Claire with extensive leg injuries and has multiple surgeries ahead of him, the GoFundMe fundraiser page says.
“The sudden loss of Jocelynn has left the family’s hearts shattered,” the GoFundMe report states. “As the family grapples with grief, they are faced with the daunting task of arranging a proper farewell for Jocelynn. The burden of funeral costs is an added weight during this already overwhelming period. They cannot do this alone.”
Jessica, the GoFundMe report stated, will be away from work for an undisclosed amount of time and will be traveling back and forth between the family’s home in Waseca and Eau Claire.
