WASECA — The city of Waseca is receiving $395,820 from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to hire a recovery coordinator to help restore jobs lost as a result of the Quad Graphics closure.
Quad Graphics, formerly Brown Printing, closed at the end of 2017. About 350 workers lost their jobs at the Waseca plant where special interest publications and journals were printed.
The primary objectives for the recovery coordinator will be reducing unemployment and underemployment, business recruitment, and promotion of the workforce and industrial assets in Waseca, according to a news release from the city. The position will be in place for three years.
In addition, $203,754 has been awarded to Region Nine Development Commission from the Economic Development Administration for a planning grant to investigate the feasibility of a Manufacturing Resource Center in Waseca.
The purpose of the resource center initially would be to build connections within the region between manufacturers and suppliers with the intent that innovations and efficiencies will increase and new opportunities be created, the release said. As needs are identified, the Manufacturing Resource Center would bring expertise to help solve problems and capitalize upon new ventures.
The center would be regional, serving southern Minnesota.
Region Nine Development Commission worked closely with the city to develop the project concepts and craft the successful applications.
“Region Nine Development Commission is excited to see the EDA’s investments in the city of Waseca and their opportunity zone designation. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the city of Waseca through the planning of the feasibility study for a Manufacturing Resource Center and offering any support we can for the economic recovery coordinator once they have been hired,” commission Executive Director Nicole Griensewic Mickelson said in a statement.
