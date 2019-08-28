WASECA — A home care aide is facing a felony charge for allegedly convincing a vulnerable client to take out a car loan for her.
Lori Ann Schuur, 36, of Waseca, was charged with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult Wednesday in Waseca County District Court.
Schuur's soon-to-be ex-husband reported the allegedly fraudulent car loan, which he said he discovered while doing divorce paperwork.
Schuur, who was working for International Quality Homecare, reportedly initially denied but later admitted to asking a client to co-sign a loan. The client, who suffers from memory loss, reportedly said she thought she had co-signed and Schuur was paying for the loan and insurance.
But the client was actually the primary holder of the loan, an investigator determined, the complaint said. And the client was listed as payee of the car's insurance, which was canceled for nonpayment, according to the complaint.
