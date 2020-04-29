WASECA — The current assistant principal will be the next principal of Waseca Junior/Senior High School.
Jason Miller has been selected the next leader of the grades seven through 12 school, the district announced Wednesday. The appointment is pending approval by the Waseca School Board on May 21.
Miller is expected to begin his new role July 1. He is replacing Jeanne Swanson, who is retiring.
Miller has been the assistant principal for five years. For 20 years before that he was a teacher and instructional coach in the Mankato Area School District. He also is an adjunct instructor at Hamline University.
