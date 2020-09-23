WASECA — Asked how concerned she was about community spread of COVID-19 in Waseca, Sally Takala answered with an “8 out of 10.”
She and Bruce Boyce, accompanied in his car by a rescue dog named Tofty, were among the early sign-ups for day one of free COVID testing at the Waseca County Fairgrounds. Community spread in the county prompted the drive-thru and walk-up testing, which will continue Thursday.
The two locals heard about the testing through their church and sought it out in part because they’re both in high-risk age groups and have underlying health conditions.
Boyce said getting tested was also about showing support for the Waseca community.
“It’s mostly about community support,” he said. “We realize Waseca is kind of a hotspot and we like to do our part for the community.”
South-central Minnesota’s first confirmed COVID case occurred in Waseca County way back on March 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. From March 15 to Aug. 31, the county had 266 confirmed cases.
Totals cases have more than doubled since then. The county has had 300 new cases confirmed in September alone.
Outbreaks at Waseca’s prison are contributing to the spike. The federal correctional institution for women had 108 active cases among inmates and three among staff as of Wednesday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Boyce said he was aware of the county and prison’s rising case counts and ranged from “somewhat to very concerned” about it. He specifically mentioned the potential for the illness to spread from workers to others in the community.
The two testing days in Waseca, as well as sites in other cities during the coming weeks, are part of a state push to expand free testing and learn more about ongoing community spread.
Public health officials are still seeing community spread throughout Waseca County, said Megan Kirby, health coordinator for Waseca and Le Sueur counties.
“We’re trying to keep an eye on that and just getting as much testing out as possible so we can get a handle on those numbers and catch it before they grow any more,” she said.
Waseca’s drive-thru testing setup was different than Mankato’s walk-up testing days in early September. Waseca’s site still took walk-ups, but most people drove in.
Waseca also had Minnesota National Guard assistance at the site. Eighteen uniformed personnel staffed the site to direct cars and help register and check in people. Once complete, the people walked or drove into a fair building for nasal swab tests.
Results should be back within about 48-72 hours, said Shawn Schloesser, incident site commander with the State Emergency Operations Center. He counted 368 registrations for tests as of early Wednesday afternoon.
The site had capacity for 816 tests over the two days. Often, Schloesser said, registrations will start to pick up again for the second day once word of mouth travels about how easy the testing is.
“The goal is to test the community in a safe, pain-free, barrier-free environment,” he said.
The testing sites are collaborations between state and local agencies. Waseca was one of the initial sites in the state’s push for expanded, free testing, but more will be announced.
Dewey and Kathy Zabel heard about the free testing online. While they said most people in the area are good about wearing masks, they sought testing because they “try to be cautious,” Kathy Zabel said.
Precautionary reasons also drew Steve Burnett, of Waseca, to get tested. Knowing one way or another would be helpful, he said.
“I have a lot of underlying conditions and not really a lot of symptoms, but I just want to make sure I’m not spreading it to someone else,” he said.
Day two of testing will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The health department advises people to pre-register beforehand if possible at www.primarybio.com/r/waseca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.